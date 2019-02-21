Despite months of discussion, truly "open" Scott County government remains unavailable. Board meetings are still held on dates and times and at a location that make attendance inconvenient for most. There is still no opportunity on the agenda for the public to address the board. And the county website provides meeting summaries that are not verbatim accounts that would help to explain the "why" as well as the "what" of county affairs.
I've proposed webcasting with a web-based archive to provide anytime, anywhere access to County Board deliberations and encourage public engagement. My colleague, Supervisor Brinson Kinzer, has proposed changing meeting times to more convenient hours. Another good idea.
So, what are the barriers to open government? First, no one likes change. But the only choice we have is whether we adapt and embrace the future or lag behind. The second barrier is a misguided belief that the public doesn’t care.
The proposed Scott County budget is nearly $90 million to provide for the public safety, mental health, infrastructure and other needs of nearly 175,000 residents. And this will likely trigger increased property taxes. It is hard to believe that no one wants to know more.
The only public budget hearing is tonight at 5 p.m. at the Scott County Administrative Center in Davenport. I encourage Scott County residents to attend and learn more about the budget and, respectfully, call on the Board of Supervisors to improve transparency and communication. Public business must be conducted in public.
Ken Croken
Davenport
Note: Croken is a member of the Scott County Board of Supervisors