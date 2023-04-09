I wish to thank Scott County Supervisors for endangering my job. I've recently learned that the county is going to discontinue their funding for CASI where I am employed.

Actions such as these I've come to expect from the Communists in Washington, D.C., but I thought Iowans had better sense. Everyone is shifting their funding for one reason or another with a lot going toward the younger generation or as is sometimes said, "Our future!"

What they don't realize is the older generation is the foundation of our society and the foundation is crumbling.

The Bible states that "we are not promised tomorrow!"

(It's) the very reason the future is uncertain.

These supervisors are no longer respecting their elders and will someday reap the rewards.

Alvin Wagner

Davenport