Letter: SCOTUS ruling is shameful

Shame on this nation. Shame on this country for taking away the inalienable rights of your mothers, your daughters, your sisters, your uterus-having co-workers and friends. If you think for one second overturning Roe v. Wade means this fight is over, there is an awakening in your future. Our mothers and grandmothers did not fight in the streets and get hauled off to jail for us to sit back and watch our reproductive rights being stripped away. I urge everyone to get involved, now. I've never lived in a world without Roe v. Wade, but I swear this much; I refuse to leave this world without having done all I can to fight for the rights my mother died thinking she had protected. Because this is only the beginning of what they will take from us, if we let them. This Supreme(ly disgraced) Court will take our contraception, our marriages, our ability to live free. Now is past time to contact your legislators, attend protests, donate money, write letters. Join us in this fight to codify the right to bodily autonomy, before they take away our right to protest and vote, too.

Rue Monroe

Davenport

