Letter: SCOTUS ruling will contribute to climate change

When the Supreme Court announced its decision in the case, West Virginia v EPA, the Court eliminated the Environmental Protection Agency’s most effective tool for reducing harmful climate pollution from fossil fuel-burning power plants. This decision significantly limits the Court’s authority under the Clean Air Act. As a result, the agency will have no authority to shift away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy. The consequence of this will be to increase carbon pollution from fossil fuels, thereby increasing the devastating effects of the climate crisis.

For decades, the EPA has used its authority under the Clean Air Act to rein in greenhouse gas pollution from power plants. Before this, corporate polluters were allowed to pollute without limits while communities across the country were forced to breathe contaminated air. Why would a commonsense safeguard that protects public health be under attack? It’s as if the house was on fire and the courts decided that the fire department cannot use water to put it out.

The EPA must forge ahead with the authority it still has to make sure the electric power sector is as clean as possible. We need the leaders in our state and in Congress to safeguard our air and water and to keep fossil fuels from destroying our climate.

Jane Cranston

North Liberty