Local opinion pages are constantly bombarded by religious zealots trying to tell us how to behave and how government should operate. These opinions can be disregarded for any number of reasons. Our republic was explicitly designed as a secular form of government, hence the separation of church and state.
Scripture is riddled with inconsistencies, ambiguities and contradictions. No surprise there, since it was cobbled together over thousands of years by unknown individuals of questionable sanity.
Scriptural incoherence causes even self-professed fundamentalists to take an a la carte approach to religion in which certain passages are emphasized while others are ignored. Homosexuality, abominable! Adultery, meh.
Religion and religious interpretations reflect the prejudices and preferences of its adherents. In the 19th century, supporters of slavery cited chapter and verse of the Old Testament to legitimize their system of cruel bondage. Abolitionists leaned on other parts of the Bible in opposing slavery.
There is no reason why 21st century behavior and policies should be based on an absurd set of myths connected to an imaginary deity dragged forward in time from the Bronze Age. Religion doesn’t create or foster morality. Instead, morality evolves, and religion tries (and often fails) to play catch-up. Religion has to be continually re-interpreted in order to remain compatible with modern sensibilities.
Moral behavior and public policy can and should be decoupled from religion, as it has in much of Europe. It should be based on empathy, reason, and the best data available.
Mike Diamond
Rock Island