Vivek Ramaswamy apparently is a real threat as evidenced by the increasing number of negative articles (and one racist cartoon) in this paper.

It seems the Quad-City Times considers him to be a valid threat to a Democrat victory. There are volumes of factually true articles about Hunter Biden, but you won't find them in this paper.

Fifteen percent of Democrats now say they would have voted differently had they known the facts, before the elections, about the Biden crime family. The choice is ours; search for the truth or swallow the media bias.

Fred Dodds

Bettendorf