Letter: Searching for motives normalizes violence

It seems that, with every mass shooting, one of the first statements from law enforcement, the media, and other spokespeople is, “we are searching for a motive.” Maybe the motive is as simple as, "he had a gun and he wanted to kill people.” Anything beyond that seems to me to be allowing these shooters to air their grievances and/or delusions and thus in a sense makes those who search for and air their “motives” accomplices in the heinous acts of these killers. Does finding a motive serve to help these senseless acts make sense and thus be more manageable for our intellects? I think it serves to normalize them, which has become quite evident in our recent history. Just something to ponder with the next mass shooting and the ones that will follow.