Letter: Searching for motives normalizes violence

It seems that, with every mass shooting, one of the first statements from law enforcement, the media, and other spokespeople is, “we are searching for a motive.” Maybe the motive is as simple as, "he had a gun and he wanted to kill people.” Anything beyond that seems to me to be allowing these shooters to air their grievances and/or delusions and thus in a sense makes those who search for and air their “motives” accomplices in the heinous acts of these killers. Does finding a motive serve to help these senseless acts make sense and thus be more manageable for our intellects? I think it serves to normalize them, which has become quite evident in our recent history. Just something to ponder with the next mass shooting and the ones that will follow.

Raymond Wieringa

Davenport

