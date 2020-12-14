Letter: Seat Miller-Meeks

On December 2nd, former Iowa state senator and congressional candidate Rita Hart filed a request to the U.S. House of Representatives to review the Iowa's 2nd Congressional District's outcome, bypassing a potential appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.
As a fifth-generation Iowan and recent graduate of Davenport West, I was always brought up with the importance of voting and faith in the democratic process. However, Hart is choosing to ignore the process Iowans have trusted to choose their elected officials since the 19th century. Hart has instead chosen to take a partisan action that will decide the outcome of this seat.
The mechanism Hart is using to steal this seat is rarely used, in which the House Committee on Administration can review the outcome of the election and call for a vote on the House floor to declare a winner by a simple majority. The last time this happened was in 1984, and the incumbent candidate, Frank McCloskey, exhausted all other legal options before appealing to the House.
Regardless of political affiliation, I think all Republicans and Democrats would agree that a sitting congresswoman should be elected by the people, not the House of Representatives. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is the winner of this election, as proven by a district-wide recount. Should the House choose to seat Rita Hart as a congresswoman, it would be a significant injustice to the people of Iowa's 2nd Congressional District and a blow to the democratic process.
Adam Parcel
Davenport
