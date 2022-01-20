Letter: Seditious conspiracy

For their actions related to the Capitol attack, 11 members of the Oath Keepers were just indicted for seditious conspiracy. Seditious conspiracy is a crime that is committed when two or more persons conspire to forcibly overthrow the U.S. government or prevent the execution of U.S. laws.
It is now apparent that Republican politicians, Trump political appointees, Trump supporters, and conservative media personalities conspired to illegally install Trump as president in 2021. They coordinated messaging and propaganda to cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election results, with 60 failed court cases claiming (falsely) massive voter fraud in seven states. Republican electors in those seven states forged and submitted seveb fake elector certificates for Trump. Trump encouraged thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol. Anti-government militia groups used the Capitol riot to break into the Capitol, threaten lawmakers, and stop the election certification process.
Republicans argue against accountability for these seditious acts. Many are defying valid subpoenas for information about the conspiracy, claiming that investigations into this seditious behavior are politically motivated. This is nonsense. The United States is a democracy based on the rule of law. We must hold every citizen equally accountable under the rule of law, or our democracy will fail.
The United States government has never had to investigate members of one political party for seditious conspiracy. Please exercise patience as this investigation unfolds. Ignore claims of political motivations. Remember why it is important that the rule of law be upheld, and thereby defend our democracy.
Richard Patterson
Moline