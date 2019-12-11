Letter: See you at the polls

To quote Thomas Huff, "A man, who never ran for public office before, runs for, and wins, to become the President. He comes into office and refuses the salary, donating it instead. He goes to work cutting taxes, regulations, reworking trade deals, getting governments to pony up on their share. The economy soars, unemployment at record lows, stock market at record highs. His reward? 2 1/2 years of investigations, slanderous accusations, talk of impeachment. If he was a Democrat, he would be praised as the greatest President since FDR".

What is happening in our country today is a disgrace and an embarrassment to all of us. To say our mainstream media is biased against our president is an understatement, and I'm sure my sentiments are shared by many. It's obvious to me some folks just can't seem to get over the fact that Trump won the election, so here we are with another witch hunt. Day after day we are exposed to false accusations about our president by folks who need to take a hard look at all the corruption going on within their own party.

All this is doing is strengthening the support and the resolve of the millions of Americans who voted for President Trump. Millions of Americans who believe in him and believe he is the best man to be our commander in chief, and who by the way, I feel is doing a great job for our country. See you at the polls in 2020.