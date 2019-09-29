American history has and is being revised in our high schools and colleges.
These words are not a criticism of rank and file social-science teachers. Not my intention, but if the shoe fits...
Mind invasion began in the 1960’s, where progressives decided on a course dedicated to changing America’s history. Unwitting generations of students were forced into a curriculum, sentencing them to see America’s history through a dark lens.
Invasion is a scary word, like the 1956 science-fiction horror film, "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," a movie where alien plant spores grow into seed pods, reproducing humans as they sleep. After viewing this film people were told "it’s only a movie, don’t be afraid."
Okay, no fear over Hollywood, but the hair on the back of every parent's neck should stand up over what progressives are doing in far too many classrooms.
Previously, American history in schools sought to uplift, inspire and unite. No more. Now the progressive narrative demeans, degrades and divides, replacing pride with shame over America’s founding and its accomplishments.
Our kids are being taught America is sexist and racist. Income inequality, oppression and police brutality are the status quo. Women are second class. Millions suffer economic disempowerment. America was built on the backs of slaves and our Constitution was created to codify bondage. Past conflicts are referred to as imperial wars.
Progressive politicians, educators and bureaucrats, who control and funnel our education tax dollars, are directly responsible for this revision of American history.
Body snatchers? No.
Mind invaders? Yes.
Jeffrey H. Rice
Rock Island