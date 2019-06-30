Becoming a grandparent four times in the past five years has been one of life’s greatest blessings. From the time we hear that our children are expecting children, we are filled with joy. It reminds us how precious every child is.
Imagine if we could see the children at the border, some being kept in conditions unfit for anyone, as if they were our own children or grandchildren.
It is ironic that many of the people who proclaim to be "pro-child" on abortion cannot see the value of these young and vulnerable lives outside the womb. They are opposed to separating children from their mothers in the womb but not opposed to separating mothers from their children at the border.
It is equally ironic that many can recognize the treatment of these children as abuse and neglect but cannot see the value of life inside the womb. They are opposed to separating mothers from their children at the border but not opposed to separating children from their mothers in the womb.
Just imagine. Imagine if we could see all children as a gift — born north, born south or unborn — especially when the need to care for them is so great. Imagine if we could treat all children as if they were our own children or grandchildren. Maybe this is the real blessing of grandparenting, that we can see things anew.
Dan R. Ebener
Davenport