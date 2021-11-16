Letter: Seek alternatives

After attending County Board of Supervisors meetings last week, it became clear to me that there is strong opposition to building a kid jail that is larger than the 25 suggested by the NAACP. Not one speaker in two days spoke in favor of the larger jail or location.

Everyone acknowledges that a new jail is needed to provide education and health care to the youth who will be held there. However, the location should not be in a neighborhood that already is challenged. Certainly not across from one of the most successful programs for kids in the Quad Cities, Project Renewal. Why not use the land that the county is buying for an expansion of that very successful program?

Why not build a youth center with child care so kids have a safe place to go after school and on school holidays? The youth that attended the Tuesday evening board meeting last week will not be the ones that will spend time in the jail. They are the ones that are polite and willing to stand in the back of the room for over two hours to ask the members of the board to please not build a kids jail in their neighborhood.

I beg the county board to listen to them. There are better locations then the one they have chosen, and there are better ways to prevent crime and turn kids around.

Loxi Hopkins

Davenport

