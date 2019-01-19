Last week Donald Trump gave a blistering speech in Brownsville, Texas, demonizing Hispanic workers and their families for just trying to make a living. This week, across the border from Brownsville, 70,000 auto parts workers are on strike against the companies and the unions, who like here, act as industrial police.
A more stark contrast between the events is not possible, one of division and hate, the other of solidarity and hope. These workers, the 150,000,000 workers have just pulled off a general strike in India, the 30,000 teachers in Los Angeles fighting for public education and the "Yellow Vest Movement" in France are pointing a way out of 50 years of defeat and demoralization.
Sorry to say, my old union, the UAW, is now falling in line behind Trump's ultra-nationalist stance. A recent demonstration by the Canadian Auto Workers featured a union member dressed in sombrero and a cape, representing the workers who "are stealing our jobs." The UAW's response to many factory closings is to place the blame, not on the auto companies, but the Mexican worker.
In 2015, The UAW barely kept the lid on the growing militancy of workers when they rammed through a sweetheart contract in the auto and farm implement negotiations.
Contracts are up this year and Wall Street is demanding more "restructuring" to fatten it's profits.
Workers in the U.S. have been presented with a choice. Hang on to the nationalism that has handcuffed us or join with our brother and sisters seeking justice everywhere.
Stephen Townsend
Moline