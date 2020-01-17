Letter: Seek truth

We have encountered many new phrases in the past few years — "alternative facts," "fake news," "whataboutism," "gaslighting” and "truth is not truth."

These phrases have resulted from discussing the disinformation that has become an integral part of American politics. Disinformation is intended to divide, distract and confuse American citizens.

On Meet the Press on Dec. 29, Chuck Todd produced a special report on disinformation. He presented the four Ds of any disinformation campaign:

• Dismiss — Attack critics who contradict your position (media, scientists, courts, politicians, etc.).

• Distort — Make up falsehoods and lies that support your position.

• Distract — Use "whataboutism" and other techniques to deflect and/or obscure the truth.

• Dismay — Intimidate people and institutions who oppose your position.