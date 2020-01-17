Letter: Seek truth

We have encountered many new phrases in the past few years — "alternative facts," "fake news," "whataboutism," "gaslighting” and "truth is not truth."
These phrases have resulted from discussing the disinformation that has become an integral part of American politics. Disinformation is intended to divide, distract and confuse American citizens.
On Meet the Press on Dec. 29, Chuck Todd produced a special report on disinformation. He presented the four Ds of any disinformation campaign:
• Dismiss — Attack critics who contradict your position (media, scientists, courts, politicians, etc.).
• Distort — Make up falsehoods and lies that support your position.
• Distract — Use "whataboutism" and other techniques to deflect and/or obscure the truth.
• Dismay — Intimidate people and institutions who oppose your position.
Social media platforms play a large role in disseminating misinformation. Artificial intelligence and algorithms can create compelling disinformation messaging. Social media platforms are used to weaponize and amplify disinformation messaging, which is spread further by the conservative media ecosystem. The result is a highly convincing political disinformation campaign.
Republicans have become distrustful of journalistic news sources, making Republicans susceptible to conservative disinformation. Trump has told 15,413 falsehoods in 1,055 days in office. Whenever Trump tells lies, mainstream media is obligated to report the truth. Trump labels these media reports "fake news." Republicans who trust Trump become convinced that mainstream media is biased.
Our democracy relies on shared values and shared facts. Don’t let disinformation divide us. Learn to recognize the 4 Ds of disinformation. Always seek truth, no matter how uncomfortable it makes you.
Richard Patterson
Moline