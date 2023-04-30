In the April 23 edition, two Lee Enterprises writers filled column after column over three pages discussing the funding, status, and alleged benefits of "red-flag" laws under which a complaint can have a gun-owner disarmed if somebody thinks they pose a threat to themselves or others.

In all those pages, here is the total coverage devoted to the dangers of such laws: red-flag laws allow "run-of-the-mill malicious actors to indulge personal grudges against law-abiding gun owners," usually without giving the person a hearing.

Most will agree that self-defense is a natural, fundamental human right; it is at least part of the reason any person owns a gun and some one million times a year it is used for protection. But here it can be cancelled on the whim of a vindictive spouse, an angry neighbor, even a gang member who wants to disarm a person.

The imbalance in coverage referred to above is universal in the news media. Another example is coverage of mass shootings. On the same day newspaper headlines and talking heads spout of "mass killings" of three, six or 10 people (possibly encouraging copy-cat acts) some 2,740 people have protected themselves with their guns. This is never, ever mentioned.

I encourage the Quad-City Times to set an example of fairness and balance in your coverage of guns.

John Dixell

Rock Island