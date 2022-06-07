Letter: Seems nothing is Biden's fault

It is amazing how well America has done since Joe Biden became "president." My gosh! It is incredible! Everything before was Trump's fault but nothing is Joe's fault now. Badda bing. Badda boo.
Richard Gaskins
East Moline
We are mothers. We are grandmothers. We are aunts.
This last Monday we honored those who gave their lives to keep us free. Actually we thanked all, the living as well as the dead, who fought fo…
These are tough times in America.
Kerri Tompkins, Scott County Auditor, is claiming credit for an innovation in the primary election process that Scott County voters actually f…
Every few days I receive a multipage, glitzy, and obviously quite “pricey” flyer from the “Friends of Jeffrey D. Deppe,” supporting Mr. Deppe’…
Many Iowans were relieved to hear that Gov. Kim Reynolds was unsuccessful in her attempts to pass her school voucher bill in this legislative …
If you are dissatisfied with the lawn maintenance at Holy Family Cemetery located on Waverly Road in Davenport, please call 563-322-4438 and a…
Responding to the editorial by John Donald O'Shea on May 29, I make the following observations:
After every tragic shooting comes the demand to "Do something!" But what? There are already more than 20,000 gun control laws on the books at …
You have heard Ted Cruz and other Republicans say pray after each of the mass killings every time. Years ago when I was having problems I was …
