Letter: Seems nothing is Biden's fault

It is amazing how well America has done since Joe Biden became "president." My gosh! It is incredible! Everything before was Trump's fault but nothing is Joe's fault now. Badda bing. Badda boo.

Richard Gaskins

East Moline

