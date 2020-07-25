Letter: Selective disdain

Don Wooten's July 19 commentary, "Are we ready to answer the moment?", combines all the worst elements of the Pharisee on the street corner loudly congratulating himself for his personal virtues and Woodrow Wilson's pretentious intellectual elitism.

Apparently, President Trump is "blatantly racial and anti-immigrant" because he directed his campaign toward "white nationalists" (that is, World War II-type patriots), "Tea Party fanatics" (that is constitutional literalists), and "evangelicals" (that is, Christians who take their faith seriously). Wooten's commentary is essentially a rant against the history of the compromises, accommodations and deals necessary for contentious, independent Americans trying to make America work. Too bad he wasn't available, with his self-righteous 20-20 hindsight, to save them from all the errors of their enthusiasms.

His disdain does seem to be selective, however. He expresses no concern over the increasing big-city murder rates, the escalating inner-city looting and rioting in the name of "social justice"; or the efforts by the Democrat-controlled House, along with some elements of the FBI, to subvert the election of a president they didn't want to win.

Those are the serious challenges of the moment, and the re-election of President Trump is all that can pull us back from that abyss.