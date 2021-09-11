Letter: Selfish cowards

I’ve been watching timely documentaries regarding 9/11 and the ultimate sacrifice made by so many people. Over 400 first responders lost their lives that day, but by their remarkable courage and heroism over 20,000 people were saved.
I also think about the sacrifices every American made during World War II. Not only the men and women on the front lines, but every American family. They suffered hardship, loss and sacrifice. They did it because it was the right thing to do and they were patriots.
It saddens me to realize that as Americans, we are no longer capable of pulling together to fight for health and well being, not just for our country but for our neighbors, even our children. Thousands won’t get vaccinated or even wear a simple mask to help America can get back on her feet.
Even our governor, whose first duty is to keep Iowans safe, refuses to put her ego aside and let schools decide what’s best for our children, teachers and staff.
Such a bunch of unpatriotic, selfish cowards.
Jane Arnould
Bettendorf