Letter: Sen. Anderson endorses Moody

Patrick (Pat) Moody has my complete and total endorsement for Rock Island County Sheriff.

I am proud of my 16 years as a Moline FD firefighter and two terms as state Senator, keeping people safe and representing the shared values and priorities of the Illinois 36th District. As a firefighter I worked closely with Pat before he retired from the Moline Police Department. Over that time, we’ve developed a strong professional respect and become good friends.

Pat earned my support, and support from many of my fellow MFD firefighters, because his actions prove his commitment to public safety. Pat is known for those actions – saving children from a burning building, reviving somebody with CPR, and helping people in need with charitable giving. Pat’s 30-year career reflects the highest level of service and focus on public safety and justice, nothing more.

Beyond the public heroism and involvement, Pat Moody is a natural leader with proven capabilities and ability to relate to every person he meets. He is fair, respectful, and enforces the law equally no matter who a person is or who they know. That is precisely what we need from our law enforcement leaders.

I’m confident Rock Island County and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department will be in great hands when he is elected - please join me and vote Patrick Moody for Rock Island County Sheriff on Tuesday, November 8!

Senator Neil Anderson

R-Andalusia

IL47th District