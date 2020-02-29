Letter: Senator Ernst opposes socialism

A recent letter to the editor made a far-fetched claim that Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield is a “socialist” because of her endorsement by the progressive group Democracy for America, since they had endorsed other supposed socialists. I think it is important to review the programs that Ms Greenfield supports that may be branded as socialist by Republicans like Senator Joni Ernst.

One socialist program that Democrats, including Theresa Greenfield, support would be our public schools. Senator Ernst is a huge fan of President Trump, who warned in the State of the Union about the horrors of “government schools” –scary! Republicans like Trump and Ernst want to take money from public schools, causing them to “fail” and then give taxpayers vouchers to pay for the private (religious) school of their choice.

Another socialist program is Medicare, brought to you in 1965 by the Democrats. Republicans opposed Medicare then as “socialized medicine” (which it is) and have been trying to end the program ever since. Presumably Senator Ernst, fierce opponent of socialism that she is, would vote to privatize Medicare. Typically, Republicans also favor privatizing Social Security. If Senator Ernst really opposes socialism, she would also end Social Security.