Letter: Senators bury their heads on climate change

Since not one Republican is voting for the inflation reduction bill recently negotiated by Sens. Schumer and Manchin, I was curious as to why. So I wrote Sens. Ernst and Grassley. I got replies from both of them but only a thank you from senator Grassley, who follows the party line. Senator Ernst was more forthcoming.

Ernst wrote “…the science surrounding climate change continues to develop, and additional objective research needs to be done to conclusively identify root causes.”

It is not enough that scientists overwhelmingly agree that our climate is warming and causing disasters nationwide. Scientists didn’t overwhelmingly agree to exchange oars for sails. To suggest that more study is needed is to infer that we can’t take any action to address the problem, let alone solve it. Hiding behind perfection is no justification to take no action.

She goes on to say “I support an ‘all of the above’ energy approach that increases America’s energy independence and domestic production.”

Since the inflation reduction bill includes expanded drilling, pipelines, nuclear, as well as renewables isn’t that the legislation that meets senator Ernst exacting standards?

Finally, she writes “Climate change is an international issue, not one limited to the United States.”

Shouldn’t we be leading rather than waiting for other countries to act even though many already have? We need nuclear solutions, and fossil fuels but we should be moving forcefully toward renewables.

Apparently, we need more senators who are persuaded by the evidence and have decided that.

Kyran Cook

Iowa City