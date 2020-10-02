Letter: Send Trump packing

I come from a family of Army veterans. My father served in World War I, a brother was wounded in Germany in World War II, I served in Korea during the war and two other brothers served during the Korean conflict, as well.

I think I have earned the right to comment on the sad state of affairs in Washington, DC.

I believe it is time that the United States voters send Donald Trump trudging off to Mar-a-Lago with his Pinocchio nose dragging between his legs, and his nepotistic kids waddling after him.

We can then emphatically exclaim, thank God our democracy is still intact and good riddance to a "wannabe dictator".

Duane Freking

Davenport

