Letter: Sending Deere jobs over the border

Once again the American worker has been sold out, this time by Deere and Company as it announced that production at its Waterloo and Ottumwa plants would be moved to Mexico. But not to worry, any job losses would be absorbed through attrition and that no QuadCity facilities would be affected. In a niftily worded statement, Deere said that "moving mower conditioner production will also release factory footprint for the revitalization plans for consideration." What a nice way to say you're screwed and on your own, Johnny Lunchbucket.

CEOs around the country like John May, who is given $ 19 million annually to make executive decisions like this, have proven time and time again that they don't give a damn about the American worker or the country. It's all about the bottom line and the stockholders. There is no doubt in my mind that May would send every job in the Quad-Cities to China if it was closer and he could get away with it, but he doesn't because that wouldn't look good since Moline is John Deere's World Headquarters.

China is building up its military to rival our own, they will surpass the U.S. as the world's number one economy, they are buying up our farmland, and $1.3 trillion of our $31 trillion debt is owed to China. Where do we think they got the money to do everything they're doing? I know. They got it from self-serving politicians and CEOs like Mr. John C. May who have sent all of our wealth and manufacturing jobs to Mexico and China.

Jim Vize

Moline