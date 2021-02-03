Letter: Seniors need your help

It is not that bad to get Covid. It is extremely bad to die from Covid. Seniors die because of Covid at the highest rate, but nothing is being done for those with the greatest chance of death.

Those responsible for distribution of the Covid vaccines in Rock Island County seem to give higher priority to teachers, their staff, and behind-the-scenes health care workers that never see a patient. This will cause many more deaths.

Many of my peers are not able to stand in line, don’t drive and can’t operate a computer. We cannot compete for vaccines with younger folks, but come in first in death. Please specify specific dates, or parts of specific dates, for seniors. Start with the oldest: 90, then 80, then 70 and last 60. That would be fair.

My generation did a lot for this country and county; don’t make us be at the back of the line now. Would someone please step up and speak for us? We really need your help.

Sanke Boston

Taylor Ridge

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0