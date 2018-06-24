This is in response to the Ask the Times on June 14 (Ask the Times: Are Bettendorf residents required to get water line insurance?), when a Bettendorf resident had a question about the city’s partnership with Service Line Warranties of America.
SLWA is happy to be working with Decker Ploehm and the city of Bettendorf on this program to provide optional coverage to residents. In fact, 654 residents have already signed up for a water and/or sewer line service plan in the year and half that the program has been up and running. Residents have saved money on repairs as well.
We are sorry that the writer’s mother was confused by the letter -- SLWA prides itself on transparency and customer service, and we never want residents to feel confused about our services. After all, SLWA’s goal is to minimize the stress, time and financial burden that come with these emergencies.
SLWA’s partnership agreement with Bettendorf allows the company to use the logos in communications to indicate that there is a formal relationship in place, and to let residents know that the offering is legitimate and has the approval of the city. All SLWA materials clearly state that the coverage is voluntary and that it is offered by SLWA, a private company that is separate from the city.
Finally, check us out yourself at www.slwofa.com. SLWA has been in business since 2003 and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.
Myles Meehan
Canonsburg, Pa.
Editor's note: Meehan, is Senior Vice President, Public Relations, HomeServe USA, parent company of SLWA