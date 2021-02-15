Letter: Serving the public

On Saturday evening, Feb. 6, we flew into the airport in the Quad-Cities. We were woefully under-dressed for the cold. It was near 0 degrees and windy at the time. Our car was frozen into a block of ice and wouldn't move. A very helpful member of the airport police, Cole Rogers, worked long and hard to chip us out and get us on our way. He was busy jump-starting many others, and helping people clear their windows of ice. I felt that he was working far above what anyone would expect. I want to thank him and the department for truly "serving the public."