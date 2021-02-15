 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Serving the public
topical

Letter: Serving the public

{{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday evening, Feb. 6, we flew into the airport in the Quad-Cities. We were woefully under-dressed for the cold. It was near 0 degrees and windy at the time. Our car was frozen into a block of ice and wouldn't move. A very helpful member of the airport police, Cole Rogers, worked long and hard to chip us out and get us on our way. He was busy jump-starting many others, and helping people clear their windows of ice. I felt that he was working far above what anyone would expect. I want to thank him and the department for truly "serving the public."

David Nelson

Geneseo

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Free speech

  • Updated

It is easy to get a university president to throw away his moral compass. I taught at a university for 47 years. My sense is that a handful of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News