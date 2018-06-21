Attorney General Jeff Sessions quoted St. Paul in support of immigration policies that separate children from their parents at the U.S. border. The quote he took out of context – Romans 13:1 – has been used by despots to justify “the rule of law” for everything from war to dictatorship to slavery.
For every Biblical quote about supporting the rule of law one can find many more quotes about resisting unjust rules and laws, which is exactly why Jesus was in trouble with the authorities of his time. The context for Sessions’ quote is St. Paul explaining that the disciples should respect the rule of law when the rulers are acting as “God’s servant” (Romans 13:4).
Anyone who is a serious scholar of the Bible will grant that welcoming the immigrant is not only a Biblical norm but a major theme of the Bible. Jesus himself was a refugee as a child but was not separated from Mary and Joseph at the Egyptian border. Merciful treatment of immigrants is so critical that Jesus cites it as one of the criteria for how we will be judged in our “final judgment” (Matthew 25: 31-40).
There is no ambiguity in the message of Jesus or St. Paul about the importance of treating immigrants and refugees with kindness. Sessions should consider the statements of the Southern Baptist Convention, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and a long list of religious institutions that are opposed to his immigration policies.
Dan R. Ebener
Davenport