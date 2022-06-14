Letter:Set term limits to curb money's influence in politics

Commenting on the June 6 letter by Bruce Bufe, "Big Guns buy politicians." The amount of money parceled by the NRA is astounding. Politicians were elected by people such as you and I. We expected them, while in Congress, to represent our point of view. Unfortunately, if they had ethics when elected, some find congressional duty to be a financial hog trough.

To stay in office, they solicit friends form various groups to be used to pay costs involved in staying in office. People such as Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst have sold their souls to the NRA and other big business. They no longer represent the will of the majority of the people, they are bought stooges. GOP members paid by NRA always come up with absurd defense statements to bolster their viewpoint, "such as guns don't kill people -- people do." If more people carry guns there will be less crime. Criminals will be afraid to point a gun at another person as he might shoot back. Based on the absurd concept, suppose the 19 children each had a gun with them in the classroom when the shooter arrived, they would have made short work of him, and the NRA could crow, guns save lives.