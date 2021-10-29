Letter: Setting the example

Voting Linda Smithson, Andrew Champion and Richard Lynch is the only path forward for the Bettendorf School Board. They show their strong desire to serve by hitting the pavement across the school community, reaching out on social media, attending forums, being open to answer questions and professionally engaging in sometimes difficult conversations. They demonstrate transparency, commitment, and a strong work ethic. Other candidates demonstrate a superficial understanding of issues, while Smithson, Lynch and Champion show a deep understanding of issues, policies and laws impacting the district and future decisions.
Let’s elect candidates who are not like-minded, can be open to discuss different view points but also consider those that are different. Most importantly, board members need to understand their limitations in experience and knowledge and consequently base decisions on facts, research and expert opinion, including respecting guidance from the superintendent.
Bettendorf board members need to set the example for the rest of the school community. Let’s eliminate the ancillary drama and "noise" so that real work can get done and progress can be made.
We need individuals who can work together towards common goals, not just stand up for single issues.
Bettendorf has had a slew of superintendents over the years. This inconsistency of leadership contributes to the inability to impact meaningful systemic and cultural change. Superintendent Michelle Morse has shown herself to be the leader this district needs. We need to elect board members who can be accountable for supporting her efforts to lead this district to future success. Vote Smithson, Lynch, Champion.
Shari Baker
Bettendorf