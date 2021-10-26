Letter: Setting the tone

School board voters need to understand "signs" do not provide insight into the knowledge and preparedness a candidate may or may not have for the role of a school board director.
Like so many other elections across our nation, single-issue candidates demonstrate their lack of depth and understanding of what is required for the positions they’re running to fill. In Bettendorf, four candidates have stated goals which clearly reflect their lack of understanding and are confusing what they deem a "power" of the school board with the actual responsibilities that are clearly stated in district and state policies. They have demonstrated self-serving priorities and don’t understand the obligation school board members have to make decisions representing the whole community and especially all students served by our schools.
Board members are able to set the tone for our community by modeling professional and respectful behaviors. Three candidates, Richard Lynch, Linda Smithson and Andrew Champion have proven they not only come to the table prepared and ready to lead, but also have the skill sets to contribute thoughtfully to the conversation considering all students and families. They understand there are larger issues, such as addressing facility upgrades for our high school and middle school, how to attract and retain families, and most importantly maintain consistency in our leadership to help move our school community forward.
We need board members focusing on how to empower our district to thrive, not just survive. Please vote Lynch, Smithson and Champion for Bettendorf School Board.
Sara Clasen
Bettendorf