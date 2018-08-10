So, the only people who are concerned about pre-teen and teenage girls sharing bathrooms and sleeping quarters with members of the opposite sex are prejudiced right wing culture warriors and religious radicals imposing their narrow view on society?
Does anyone on the Quad-City Times editorial board have daughters – or even know anyone who does? Is it true that only religious radicals are concerned about their daughters sharing bathrooms and sleeping quarters with members of the opposite sex? And the only girls who are uncomfortable undressing in the presence of males are religious radicals with a single religious view? Really?
And it’s only religious prejudice – contrary to all science – that is responsible for such a concern?
Actually, it is scientific fact that every cell in the body has either male or female chromosomes. Not just our sexual parts. Every cell. That reality cannot be changed by thoughts, feelings, hormones or even surgery.
When did it become prejudicial to say at the birth of a baby: “It’s a boy!” or “It’s a girl!”? Is it only unenlightened religious bigots who still connect gender with biological sex? When did biology become bigotry?
I looked up “transgender” in my 1979 Webster’s dictionary. Not there. No such word. Then I looked up gender. First definition? “Sex.”
Who are the radicals? Who is teaching children to choose their own gender — unrelated to their sex — and to use pronouns that didn’t exist a few years ago? Who is it exactly shoving their beliefs down society’s throat?
Scott Pearson
Eldridge