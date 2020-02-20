Letter: Shame on us

I am so angry after reading the news stories about the young man who was assaulted by police and sheriff's department employees a year ago. If it hadn't been for the lawsuit we would have never found out about this. I voted for Gerry Bustos for sheriff, but I won't again. Instead of making excuses for what happened, he and the police chief should be making sure the employees involved are fired and charged with assault, and the officer who drew the gun should be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

I'm so sick of reading about this crap happening to young black men. And now, right here in the place I call home. The fact that black parents have to have the "talk" with their sons about staying alive during police interactions is an indictment on this country for which we should all be ashamed.

If there are never consequences for the officers involved, there will never be an end to it.

And I'm not a young radical. I'm an old white woman who believes in equality under the law, something that we are all supposedly guaranteed.

I hope the city and county have to pay dearly for this incident. Money is the only thing that will force change, because evidently the people in charge and way too many citizens are either racists, comfortable with racism or just don't want to make waves. Shame on us.