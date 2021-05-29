Letter: Shame on you

I would like to give a shout out to Davenport School Board member Kent Paustian for being the single hold-out, the only one to vote against the huge pay raises for administrators of the district. Shame on all the other members, just shame on you.

The school district is in a spending freeze. Students can't get much-needed Chromebooks repaired, buildings are going without needed repairs and, as always, teachers and other building personnel are using their own money to purchase their classrooms' much-needed supplies.

If the district can afford to increase the salaries of those few at the top, then surely they can give the overworked, barely-getting-by teachers, para-educators and building staff a more significant raise than 3 cents. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, a 3-cent raise is what some essential employees received last year.

These essential workers have been working the trenches during this unprecedented school year. The administrators should be held accountable for the outcome of our school district. I feel as if they should enter the trenches. These administrators need to teach at least one week every six months in each of the education areas — one week in an elementary building, one week in a junior high building and one week in high school.