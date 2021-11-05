 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Shame on you
topical

Letter: Shame on you

What is wrong with the editors of the Quad-City Times that they posted a letter to the editor from Jim Vize on Oct 27, which contained a coded slur.

The letter ended with Vize writing a term known in certain small circles of the simple minded to be code for "eff Joe Biden."

Apparently Vize felt he had to insert the despicable school yard insult because even he knew his sad rambling mess of words was just masquerading as an argument with delusions of being considered clever.

His only point was to make the slur and the Times obliged.

Shame on the Times for once again allowing itself to be used for hate, vulgarity and disinformation.

Where are the fact checkers?

Barb Walsh

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mandates

A famous man said, "The shepherd drives the wolf from the sheep's throat, for which the sheep thanks the shepherd as his liberator, while the …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: The gall

Iowa Sen. Roby Smith has been on a mission to limit voter access to elections. Now he has targeted the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News