Letter: Shame on you
Letter: Shame on you

At election time last year Ray LaHood wrote an outrageously deceptive article about Justice Tom Kilbride, accusing him of not being ethical in an effort to prevent him from retaining his seat on the Illinois Supreme Court. Well, now Ray LaHood is in the paper for an ethics violations. Shame on you Ray LaHood and those who believed what has become an all-too-familiar Republican propaganda party.

We lost Tom Kilbride, a judge with the highest standards of fairness and integrity because of your deceptive "false-Hoods."

Richard C. Nesseler

Milan

