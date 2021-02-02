Letter: Shame

Freedom of the press is required for our nation to remain free. It is a fragile liberty that should be safeguarded with absolute ferocity. The local news outlets should honor that freedom and treat their readers with respect by reporting news without bias.

Not reporting accurately on Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents shows a disturbing lack of journalistic integrity. There is absolutely no excuse good enough to explain why you didn't. The people in your audience deserve to know about the illegal, deviant and disgusting things on that laptop.

With the election over maybe this newspaper will honor the obligation that comes with freedom of the press — report the news regardless of side of aisle. Show that you deserve your readers' attention and time. Report about the contents of the Hunter Biden laptop and apologize to we the people for suppressing this story. If you can do that then maybe we can move forward in trust. Your customers should be confident in your reporting and look to you for truths we need to make decisions in the best interest of our families, country and communities. Shame on you.