Letter: Shameful

If there is anything like a shared religion in the United States, it is the First Amendment. And journalists should be its high priests.

That Katie Couric advocates "deprogramming" Trump supporters is shameful; it puts her in the illustrious company of thought control practitioners such as Stalin, Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Xi Jinping.

If using her First Amendment privilege to attack that privilege causes her career to falter, then perhaps there would be a job for her in one of their countries.

John M. Peterson

Rock Island

