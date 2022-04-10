Letter: Shameful

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says of Judge Ketani Brown Jackson, "we need confidence that judges will interpret the laws as they are written." So he has voted against her.

Well, senator, on the Supreme Court, that's what they do: They interpret the constitutionality of those laws that people like you have written. In Iowa, we know that the Republican legislature has written tons of laws that are unconstitutional, and thank heavens for our Supreme Court to protect those not in power from those repressive laws passed by them.

Grassley, has usurped the nomination of Supreme Court nominees long enough.

I am ashamed to be a resident of a state where our U.S. senators can't recognize a great Jurist when one is presented to them. Grassley has identified himself with the old, white Trumpist supremacists by voting to deny this incredible and overqualified woman her place on the highest court of the land. We assumed that U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst would also follow suit, joining this reactionary group in support of white supremacists, to assuage the insurrectionist Trumpists in Iowa.

Don Fish

Davenport

