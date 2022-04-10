 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Shameful

Letters Logo

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says of Judge Ketani Brown Jackson, "we need confidence that judges will interpret the laws as they are written." So he has voted against her.

Well, senator, on the Supreme Court, that's what they do: They interpret the constitutionality of those laws that people like you have written. In Iowa, we know that the Republican legislature has written tons of laws that are unconstitutional, and thank heavens for our Supreme Court to protect those not in power from those repressive laws passed by them.

Grassley, has usurped the nomination of Supreme Court nominees long enough.

I am ashamed to be a resident of a state where our U.S. senators can't recognize a great Jurist when one is presented to them. Grassley has identified himself with the old, white Trumpist supremacists by voting to deny this incredible and overqualified woman her place on the highest court of the land. We assumed that U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst would also follow suit, joining this reactionary group in support of white supremacists, to assuage the insurrectionist Trumpists in Iowa.

People are also reading…

Don Fish

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Left out

Letter: Left out

On March 31, I attended the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting as an ally of Quad-Cities Interfaith on behalf of excluded essential wor…

Letter: Keep up the fight

Letter: Keep up the fight

For years, U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have chased down the connection between Hunter Biden and the communist Chinese government…

Letter: Questions

Letter: Questions

In regard to the article, "Electric vs. Gas", in the April 2 edition, promoting the conversion from hydrocarbon-fueled to electrically-driven …

Letter: A total win

Letter: A total win

The president’s age-related cognitive issues are compounding in a person with historically bad judgment. In Ukraine, President Joe Biden has a…

Letter: Goals

Letter: Goals

Republican politicians scramble to make us forget their backing of the disgraced former president as he promoted dictators, including Russian …

Letter: Choosing democracy

Letter: Choosing democracy

After watching President Biden's speech from Poland, it made me prouder that he is our president during this crisis with Russia. Listening to …

Letter: No clothes

Letter: No clothes

Marcus Aurelius once said, "If anyone can show me and prove to me that I'm wrong in thought or deed I will gladly change. I seek the truth, by…

Letter: Play ball

Letter: Play ball

This week kicks off baseball for the Quad Cities River Bandits. It wasn’t too long ago that Major League Baseball threatened to eliminate over…

Letter: Tax cuts don't work

Letter: Tax cuts don't work

With the Iowa birthrate at a 100 year low and all economic sectors experiencing worker shortages, most Iowans agree that a top state priority …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News