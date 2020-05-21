Letter: Shameless

It wouldn't sound quite as bad the way President Trump blames China (saying it like a child on a playground) if only he followed that up by saying something like this: "If China had only stopped this virus right away, I wouldn't have made some of the most awful mistakes in the history of the world. If they had stopped it right away I wouldn't have had the chance to ignore the red flag warnings of the people around me. I wouldn't have had the chance to do nothing about it in January and February, except to put a porous travel ban on China, which we know now wasn't nearly as effective as I like to claim, because the virus also came to New York from Europe and was spreading like wild fire across the country."