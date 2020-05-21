Letter: Shameless

It wouldn't sound quite as bad the way President Trump blames China (saying it like a child on a playground) if only he followed that up by saying something like this: "If China had only stopped this virus right away, I wouldn't have made some of the most awful mistakes in the history of the world. If they had stopped it right away I wouldn't have had the chance to ignore the red flag warnings of the people around me. I wouldn't have had the chance to do nothing about it in January and February, except to put a porous travel ban on China, which we know now wasn't nearly as effective as I like to claim, because the virus also came to New York from Europe and was spreading like wild fire across the country."
If Trump had only said, "If China had only stopped the virus right away my mistakes wouldn't have lead to the unnecessary deaths of some 80-90% of the people who have died in the U.S. so far."
The president's mistakes were undeniably profound and deadly, yet he points an accusing finger like he is totally blameless. The reality is, he's totally shameless.
Tom Hebbeln
Davenport
