Letter: Share the cost

Receiving good healthcare is a real struggle for many Americans. Keeping physically fit is imperative to good health. However, when we do get sick, we need quality healthcare. Here’s something to consider: There are healthcare sharing ministries available for Christians that promote healthy living as a way to honor our most precious gift from God—our bodies.

Most are fully compliant member-to-member cost sharing organizations that enable health-conscious families to become savvy healthcare consumers. Using the state-of-the-art membership dashboard, members can track their expenses, manage their accounts, and continue seeing their preferred medical professionals.

Members agree to abstain from illicit drugs, avoid dangerous activities, and exercise regularly. As a result, members suffer fewer injuries and chronic illnesses, fewer pre-existing conditions, and have quicker recovery periods. Members form a low-risk community that benefits from lower monthly premiums.

Now’s a good time to act. The Harvard Business Review projects healthcare costs to rise between 4% and 40% nationwide in 2021. With programs starting as low as $149/month, many of these healthcare sharing ministries have membership options for any size family or budget.