Letter: Share the stimulus

It was a surprise when we saw the deposit of $1,200 in our checking account. Then we saw that it came from the government, from the IRS. And then we realized it was a "stimulus check" given to help ease the financial hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are very glad that our government has taken this and other measures to help the many individuals and businesses devastated by this disaster. We are also aware that the impact of the pandemic has had a very uneven effect among us. For some, the loss of income has threatened hunger, eviction, depression or even bankruptcy. For others, like ourselves, who have been blessed with a steady income from a retirement account, or from being able to continue to work from home or in an essential occupation, there has been little financial hardship.

That has made us resolve to use any stimulus money that we may receive toward the purpose for which it was given. We will donate it to a local food bank and/or other non-profit organizations that are helping alleviate the suffering of our fellow citizens. We invite others, who are able, to join us in this commitment.

Donna and Frank Samuelson

Moline

