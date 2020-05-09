Letter: She'll keep taxes low

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I will be casting my vote for Mariannette Miller-Meeks because she has the leadership skills needed to represent Iowa’s 2nd District in Congress. During her time as a state senator she has fought for the unborn, our Second Amendment rights and on behalf of the farmers and producers in our state. I also believe Mariannette can be trusted to keep corporate taxes low, advocate for real savings and create more opportunities for Iowans.

Iowa is already home to over 6,000 manufacturers who provide countless job opportunities and contribute heavily to our state’s economy. Mariannette will work to keep taxes low for the manufacturers that play a vital role in the fabric of our state, so that even more manufacturers are enticed to move production out of foreign countries and back to the U.S. in places like Iowa.

President Trump’s administration already worked with Congress to lower the corporate tax rate in 2017. Mariannette is the only candidate in the race who can be counted on to work with her congressional colleagues on both sides of the aisle and with the president to further lower corporate tax rates even more over the next four years.

Mariannette’s extensive background in health care also equips her with the knowledge and skill set necessary to bring drug manufacturing back home.