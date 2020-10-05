Letter: Shortsighted decision

Curious isn’t it, that Iowa’s abortion rate increased by 25% in 2019 after plummeting during the previous 12 years?
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 3,566 abortions in 2019, up from 2,849 in 2018.
The startling reversal can largely be attributed to the 2017 decision by the Republican legislature to withdraw from the successful federal family planning program and create Iowa’s own program.
Besides losing $3 million in federal funding, this new program specifically excluded agencies offering abortion services. Thus, although Planned Parenthood used no tax dollars for abortions, it was denied participation. Simultaneously, thousands of Iowans lost access to critical reproductive health services.
Legislative thinking seemed to be that if you defunded Planned Parenthood, you would end abortions in Iowa. However, this shortsighted perspective failed to consider that losing Planned Parenthood also meant loss of their highly trained health specialists and their vital birth control and family planning services.
Planned Parenthood service levels were never supplanted as promised in the new Iowa plan, which by the end of 2019 was experiencing an 82% drop in participation compared to 2017. Legislators failed to consider that when access to reproductive health care is limited, there will most certainly be increases in unintended pregnancies and it is those that drive abortion rates higher.
Who could have guessed, except anyone familiar with reproductive health care? Not Rep. Gary Mohr or Sen. Roby Smith who in 2017 refused to respond to numerous contacts raising concerns, now validated, about the likely effects of their ill-advised abandonment of an effective program.
Ron Stuart
Bettendorf
