Letter: Shortsighted decision

Curious isn’t it, that Iowa’s abortion rate increased by 25% in 2019 after plummeting during the previous 12 years?

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 3,566 abortions in 2019, up from 2,849 in 2018.

The startling reversal can largely be attributed to the 2017 decision by the Republican legislature to withdraw from the successful federal family planning program and create Iowa’s own program.

Besides losing $3 million in federal funding, this new program specifically excluded agencies offering abortion services. Thus, although Planned Parenthood used no tax dollars for abortions, it was denied participation. Simultaneously, thousands of Iowans lost access to critical reproductive health services.

Legislative thinking seemed to be that if you defunded Planned Parenthood, you would end abortions in Iowa. However, this shortsighted perspective failed to consider that losing Planned Parenthood also meant loss of their highly trained health specialists and their vital birth control and family planning services.