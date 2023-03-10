The $400 million is a combination of state and federal funds, but they aren't being spent in the city of Moline. Only $225 million is coming from the state of Illinois, and the money is to upgrade the IAIS tracks from Wyanet, buy equipment to run the trains and subsidize their operation. What O'Shea leaves out is that interstate highways, airports, the FAA, the Lock & Dams, etc. all cost the taxpayers money.

The real question is should Amtrak just set up express bus service from Moline to Princeton to connect with the existing train service from there to Chicago's Union Station or spend the money to extend service to Moline. No matter what mode of public transportation we use to travel to Chicago, we have to spend additional funds by Uber or Cab or train or bus to get to our final destination. A RT ticket next Monday from Galesburg to Chicago costs $55. A RT ticket on American from Moline to Chicago next Monday costs as "little" $458. United's fare is $829. Do you think service like Galesburg has might attract more customers than the airline flights do? In 1971, the roundtrip unrestricted fare on United or Ozark to Chicago was $28. The judge should do some research and forget the political theater.