I was very saddened by your "Everyday People" article on the front page of the Feb. 13 newspaper. Sad that it was on the front page. Sad that our community hosted a reception for an election denier. Sad that a high school student was allowed to skip school to attend. Just sad.

Then on page three of the Feb. 14 newspaper, an article about an enraged grandparent who claimed that a pep rally at Bettendorf High School was a drag show. This article was written by the same reporter as the article on the previous day. Of all the people/events happening in our community, you chose to print these two articles. I think your subscribers deserve better.