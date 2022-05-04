 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Should student debt be erased?

Letters logo

This subject appeared in the Times on May 1 and basically stated all the reasons for reducing or eliminating over a trillion dollars in student loans anywhere from $10,000 to everything after 20-25 years. There were many reasons given due to poor record keeping, some scrupulous colleges that took advantage of their students, and low-income students having trouble repaying what they borrowed. It was even suggested that by reducing/eliminating student debt it would be a boost to the economy, as if we haven't already flushed enough money into the system creating hyper inflation.

There was nothing mentioned about these loans that should be repaid as any other loan someone would take out like a car or a house. What about all of the taxpayers that never had the chance to go to college, or even those that did but either have paid off their student debts or are still paying. Is it fair to those who only acted responsibly that they should now pay for those unpaid loans increasing our national debt? And what about the colleges who continue to charge extravagant tuition and fees, will they make any effort to help curb these expenses or will they be emboldened as they have been operating? What is fair...What is just...What is reasonable?

Larry Otto

Davenport

