Shouldn’t the Davenport Hotel building wreckage be treated as a “crime scene?" It seems quite obvious that the building was not in compliance with any code for safe occupancy by anyone. Further it would mean that the wreckage should be examined for the cause of the collapse, in order to properly site the owners or local authorities for damages. Damages, that is, not only for the occupants who lost everything, but also to enable the authorities to determine who was at fault for letting it remain in use in such a condition.
I understand that the building changed owners in 2021. Is there no law or code requiring buildings intending for occupancy by living persons to meet some minimum safety requirements at the time of sale? For example, functioning internal temperature conditions for Iowa winter and summer seasons?
What is it going to take for the State of Iowa and city of Davenport to adopt and enforce policies for livable conditions and public safety in residential buildings? How long do low-income individuals and families have to unjustly enrich landlords, often absentee ones, when they have little choice in this housing environment?
Sister Mary V. Rehmann, CHM
Davenport