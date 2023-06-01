Shouldn’t the Davenport Hotel building wreckage be treated as a “crime scene?" It seems quite obvious that the building was not in compliance with any code for safe occupancy by anyone. Further it would mean that the wreckage should be examined for the cause of the collapse, in order to properly site the owners or local authorities for damages. Damages, that is, not only for the occupants who lost everything, but also to enable the authorities to determine who was at fault for letting it remain in use in such a condition.