Letter: Shouldn't have to choose between private school and failing public school

The “school choice” bill is supposed to provide students in poverty “options.” I spent secondary education at both underfunded public schools and private schools. I was one of those working poor kids whose parents wanted to get them out of a failing school. From personal experience I know that “school choice” doesn't always live up to its promises.

When I was 16 I had a choice to make: I could take a scholarship to remain at a private Catholic school or attend a disadvantaged public high school. I quickly chose public education, and it was one of the best decisions I have ever made. My private school environment was toxic. I was a poor kid who had been diagnosed with depression, struggling with my gender identity. My teachers openly talked about my illness as sin. No one was openly LGBTQ. I was utterly alone.

There are kids who need public schools, and we need to make sure public schools are there for them. It isn’t going to be that any student stuck in a failing school will just be able to choose private schools. There are a lot of kids out there that private schools do not make sense for.

If a student goes to a private school it should be because that school is right for them, not because quality public education isn’t available. Choosing between failing public schools and private schools is not a “choice” any parent should have to make.

Nicole Sanders

Iowa City