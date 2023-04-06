I was disappointed to see a picture of a LSU player pointing to her ring finger in front of Caitlin Clark on the front page of the Q-C Times on April 3. Then the same picture is on the front page of the sports page.

This picture is a display of bad sportsmanship and should not have been included anywhere in the newspaper. A much better choice of picture is one of the entire starting lineup who have started over 90 games together. The Iowa team had an unbelievable season and were a pleasure to watch.